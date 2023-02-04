Cissna Park's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-25 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Cissna Park and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with February 5, 2022 at Cissna Park High School last season. Click here for a recap.

