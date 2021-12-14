 Skip to main content
Clinton casts spell on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 51-44

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Clinton passed in a 51-44 victory at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's expense in Illinois girls basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 9, Clinton faced off against Moweaqua Central A & M and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Argenta-Oreana on December 9 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For a full recap, click here.

