Clinton hustles by Mason City Illini Central 65-47

Riding a wave of production, Clinton surfed over Mason City Illini Central 65-47 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 14.
The last time Clinton and Mason City Illini Central played in a 58-14 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Athens and Clinton took on Downs Tri-Valley on January 5 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
