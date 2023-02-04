Clinton delivered all the smoke to disorient Decatur Lutheran and flew away with an 82-62 win in Illinois girls basketball on February 4.

In recent action on January 21, Clinton faced off against Warrensburg-Latham . For results, click here. Decatur Lutheran took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 23 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For more, click here.

