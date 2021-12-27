Clinton paints near-perfect picture in win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 72-13

Clinton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-13 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.
In recent action on December 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clinton took on El Paso-Gridley on December 20 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap
