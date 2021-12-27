 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton paints near-perfect picture in win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 72-13

  • 0

Clinton's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-13 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

In recent action on December 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clinton took on El Paso-Gridley on December 20 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News