Clinton rides to cruise control win over Mason City Illini Central 58-14

Clinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mason City Illini Central with an all-around effort during this 58-14 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 15.

In recent action on January 6, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Mason City Illini Central took on Petersburg PORTA on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

