Clinton rides to cruise control win over Mason City Illini Central 58-14

Clinton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mason City Illini Central with an all-around effort during this 58-14 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 15.
In recent action on January 6, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Mason City Illini Central took on Petersburg PORTA on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.