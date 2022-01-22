Clinton rides to cruise control win over Moweaqua Central A & M 56-15

Clinton's river of points eventually washed away Moweaqua Central A & M in a 56-15 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 22.
In recent action on January 15, Moweaqua Central A & M faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Clinton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 15 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
