Clinton triumphs in strong showing over Argenta-Oreana 62-15

Clinton didn't tinker with Argenta-Oreana, scoring a 62-15 result in the win column on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Clinton and Argenta-Oreana faced off on December 16, 2021 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Clinton faced off against Heyworth and Argenta-Oreana took on Cerro Gordo on December 8 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.

