Clinton wallops Monticello 53-21

Clinton delivered all the smoke to disorient Monticello and flew away with a 53-21 win on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Clinton and Monticello played in a 58-23 game on December 27, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 19, Monticello faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Clinton took on El Paso-Gridley on December 19 at El Paso-Gridley High School. Click here for a recap
