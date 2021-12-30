Close Encounter: Athens nips Jacksonville 32-28

Athens wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 32-28 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 18, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Athens took on Pana on December 20 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
