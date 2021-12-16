Close Encounter: Bethany Okaw Valley nips Sullivan 48-45

Bethany Okaw Valley poked just enough holes in Sullivan's defense to garner a taut 48-45 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 16.
In recent action on December 6, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Sullivan took on Shelbyville on December 2 at Sullivan High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.