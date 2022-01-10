Close Encounter: Monticello nips Stanford Olympia 51-43

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Monticello to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Stanford Olympia 51-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 27, Monticello faced off against Clinton and Stanford Olympia took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 29 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.