Close Encounter: Sherrard nips Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sherrard didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 40-34 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the first quarter.

Sherrard kept an 18-17 intermission margin at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's expense.

The Cyclones came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Tigers 28-27.

The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-6 points differential.

