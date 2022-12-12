Close Encounter: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nips Springfield Southeast 39-31

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't flinch, finally repelling Springfield Southeast 39-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off with January 21, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 2, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield on December 6 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
