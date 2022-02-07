Close Encounter: Tolono Unity nips Monticello 37-34

Tolono Unity found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Monticello 37-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 7.
In recent action on January 27, Tolono Unity faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Monticello took on Pontiac Township on January 31 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
