Colfax Ridgeview knocks off Mt. Pulaski 48-43

Colfax Ridgeview didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Mt. Pulaski 48-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.
Mt. Pulaski took a 23-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview heading to the intermission locker room.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-20 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on February 14, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Colfax Ridgeview took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on February 8 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
