Colfax Ridgeview knocks off Mt. Pulaski 48-43

Colfax Ridgeview didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Mt. Pulaski 48-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

Mt. Pulaski took a 23-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview heading to the intermission locker room.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-20 fourth quarter, too.

In recent action on February 14, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Colfax Ridgeview took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on February 8 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

