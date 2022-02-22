Colfax Ridgeview knocks off Mt. Pulaski 48-43

Colfax Ridgeview didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Mt. Pulaski 48-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

Mt. Pulaski took a 23-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview heading to the intermission locker room.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Mustangs, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 26-20 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.