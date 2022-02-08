Colfax Ridgeview knocks out victory on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44-26

Riding a wave of production, Colfax Ridgeview dunked Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44-26 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 27, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Fisher and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 27 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For more, click here.
