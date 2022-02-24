 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colfax Ridgeview outlasts Champaign St. Thomas More 45-29

Stretched out and finally snapped, Colfax Ridgeview put just enough pressure on Champaign St. Thomas More to earn a 45-29 victory at Colfax Ridgeview on February 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Mustangs' offense jumped to a 23-16 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Recently on February 18 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on LeRoy in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

