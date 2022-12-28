Complete command: Fithian Oakwood dominates Bismarck-Henning in convincing showing 39-18

Fithian Oakwood recorded a big victory over Bismarck-Henning 39-18 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Fithian Oakwood and Bismarck-Henning faced off on February 14, 2022 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Bismarck-Henning faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Fithian Oakwood took on St Joseph-Ogden on December 21 at Fithian Oakwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
