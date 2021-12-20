 Skip to main content
Complete command: Fithian Oakwood thwarts all counters to defeat Westville 49-21

Fithian Oakwood's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-21 win over Westville on December 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 13, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Watseka and Westville took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 13 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Click here for a recap

