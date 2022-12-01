 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dominates Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in convincing showing 63-33

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-33 win over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland faced off on December 4, 2021 at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

