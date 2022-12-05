Complete command: Glasford Illini Bluffs dominates Mason City Illini Central in convincing showing 54-19

Glasford Illini Bluffs handled Mason City Illini Central 54-19 in an impressive showing during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mason City Illini Central played in a 36-16 game on January 27, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
