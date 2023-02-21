Lincoln played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Mt. Zion during a 69-31 beating at Lincoln High on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Lincoln an 18-6 lead over Mt. Zion.

The Railsplitters opened a colossal 43-13 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Lincoln steamrolled to a 65-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Railsplitters chalked up this decision in spite of the Braves' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

