Complete command: Litchfield dominates Springfield Lutheran in convincing showing 50-29

Litchfield built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 50-29 win over Springfield Lutheran in Illinois girls basketball action on January 9.
In recent action on December 26, Litchfield faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and Springfield Lutheran took on Athens on January 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For a full recap, click here.
