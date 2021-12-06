Complete command: Maroa-Forsyth thwarts all counters to defeat Auburn 52-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Maroa-Forsyth broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 52-21 explosion on Auburn during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Maroa-Forsyth stormed in front of Auburn 22-2 to begin the second quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth kept a 29-9 half margin at Auburn's expense.
Maroa-Forsyth took control in the third quarter with a 42-15 advantage over Auburn.
