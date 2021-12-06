 Skip to main content
Complete command: Maroa-Forsyth thwarts all counters to defeat Auburn 52-21

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Maroa-Forsyth broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 52-21 explosion on Auburn during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Maroa-Forsyth stormed in front of Auburn 22-2 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth kept a 29-9 half margin at Auburn's expense.

Maroa-Forsyth took control in the third quarter with a 42-15 advantage over Auburn.

Recently on November 30 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

