Complete command: Pana thwarts all counters to defeat Sullivan 57-28

Pana offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sullivan with an all-around effort during this 57-28 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 10, Sullivan faced off against Paris and Pana took on Carlinville on January 11 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
