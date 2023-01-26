 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Champaign St. Thomas More handles Rantoul 68-35

Champaign St. Thomas More stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 68-35 win over Rantoul in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.

In recent action on January 21, Rantoul faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Normal Calvary on January 19 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Breaking News