Convincing fashion: Georgetown-Ridge Farm handles Danville First Baptist Christian 46-4

Georgetown-Ridge Farm didn't tinker around with Danville First Baptist Christian. A 46-4 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.