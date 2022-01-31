 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Georgetown-Ridge Farm handles Danville First Baptist Christian 46-4

Georgetown-Ridge Farm didn't tinker around with Danville First Baptist Christian. A 46-4 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Danville First Baptist Christian faced off against Deland-Weldon and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Chrisman on January 24 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

