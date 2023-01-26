Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City survives taut tilt with Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 54-51

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City poked just enough holes in Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op's defense to garner a taut, 54-51 victory at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.