Danville severs Urbana's hopes 50-34

Danville trucked Urbana on the road to a 50-34 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 12.
In recent action on January 31, Danville faced off against Normal and Urbana took on Peoria Notre Dame on February 5 at Peoria Notre Dame High School. Click here for a recap
The Vikings' offense darted to a 23-18 lead over the Tigers at halftime.
