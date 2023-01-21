Decatur Eisenhower denies Springfield Lanphier's challenge 46-35

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Decatur Eisenhower still prevailed 46-35 against Springfield Lanphier during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.
