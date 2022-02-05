Decatur MacArthur pockets narrow victory over Springfield Southeast 55-48

Decatur MacArthur upended Springfield Southeast for a narrow 55-48 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Mt Zion on January 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.