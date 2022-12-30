Decatur MacArthur severs Springfield Southeast's hopes 60-46

Decatur MacArthur grabbed a 60-46 victory at the expense of Springfield Southeast in Illinois girls basketball action on December 30.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Southeast faced off on February 5, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 21, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Normal in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.