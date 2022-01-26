Decatur MacArthur sprints past Mt. Zion 53-41

Decatur MacArthur tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Zion 53-41 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mattoon and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on January 21 at Mt Zion High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 18-18 tie through the first quarter.
The Generals' offense moved to a 29-27 lead over the Braves at the half.
The Braves moved ahead of the Generals 45-40 to start the fourth quarter.
