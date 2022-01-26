Decatur MacArthur sprints past Mt. Zion 53-41

Decatur MacArthur tipped and eventually toppled Mt. Zion 53-41 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 18-18 tie through the first quarter.

The Generals' offense moved to a 29-27 lead over the Braves at the half.

The Braves moved ahead of the Generals 45-40 to start the fourth quarter.

