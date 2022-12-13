Decatur MacArthur tacks win on Decatur Eisenhower 72-41

Decatur MacArthur handled Decatur Eisenhower 72-41 in an impressive showing in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on December 9, Decatur Eisenhower squared off with Rochester in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.