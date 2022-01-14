Decatur MacArthur trips Chatham Glenwood in tenacious tussle 46-43

Decatur MacArthur upended Chatham Glenwood for a narrow 46-43 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 14.
In recent action on January 4, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap
