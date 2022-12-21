Decatur St. Teresa busts Hartsburg-Emden 62-27

It would have taken a herculean effort for Hartsburg-Emden to claim this one, and Decatur St. Teresa wouldn't allow that in a 62-27 decision in Illinois girls basketball on December 21.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 19-10 margin over Hartsburg-Emden after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 33-15 halftime margin at the Stags' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa breathed fire to a 50-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bulldogs added to their advantage with a 12-8 margin in the closing period.

