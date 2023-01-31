 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mt. Pulaski 62-59

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Decatur St. Teresa did just enough to beat Mt. Pulaski 62-59 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Mt Pulaski and Decatur St Teresa played in a 50-46 game on January 10, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Mt Pulaski faced off against Argenta-Oreana . Click here for a recap. Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Zion on January 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

