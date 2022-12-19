Decatur St. Teresa engulfs Monticello in point barrage 45-20

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Decatur St. Teresa's performance in a 45-20 destruction of Monticello in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 19.
In recent action on December 12, Monticello faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Decatur St Teresa took on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on December 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
