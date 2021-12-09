Decatur St. Teresa pockets narrow victory over Macon Meridian 49-42

Decatur St. Teresa knocked off Macon Meridian 49-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Macon Meridian faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 2 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
