Decatur St. Teresa pushes over Cerro Gordo 58-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur St. Teresa spurred past Cerro Gordo 58-44 at Decatur St. Teresa High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Mt Zion . For results, click here. Cerro Gordo took on Toledo Cumberland on January 23 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.

