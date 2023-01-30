 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa pushes over Cerro Gordo 58-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur St. Teresa spurred past Cerro Gordo 58-44 at Decatur St. Teresa High on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Mt Zion . For results, click here. Cerro Gordo took on Toledo Cumberland on January 23 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

