Decatur St. Teresa squeezes past Litchfield 47-38

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur St. Teresa nabbed it to nudge past Litchfield 47-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 16, Litchfield faced off against Waverly South County and Decatur St Teresa took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
