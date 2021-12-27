Dieterich severs Arcola's hopes 56-46

Dieterich grabbed a 56-46 victory at the expense of Arcola in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Dieterich's shooting darted to a 30-18 lead over Arcola at halftime.

The Purple Riders turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Movin Maroons put the game on ice.

