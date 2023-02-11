Monticello was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as Downs Tri-Valley prevailed 48-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 6, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Mt Pulaski . For a full recap, click here. Monticello took on Tolono Unity on February 6 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.

