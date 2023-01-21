Downs Tri-Valley delivers smashing punch to stump Heyworth 54-29

Heyworth got no credit and no consideration from Downs Tri-Valley, which slammed the door 54-29 on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 16, Heyworth squared off with Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.