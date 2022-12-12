 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley survives close clash with Fisher 55-53

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Downs Tri-Valley defeated Fisher 55-53 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 12.

In recent action on December 5, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Downs Tri-Valley took on Heyworth on December 7 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

