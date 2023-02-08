The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Downs Tri-Valley didn't mind, dispatching Champaign St. Thomas More 63-61 at Champaign St. Thomas More High on February 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Athens. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.