Dunlap escapes close call with Canton 51-47

Dunlap knocked off Canton 51-47 at Canton High on January 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Eagles opened with a 28-16 advantage over the Little Giants through the first quarter.

The Eagles fended off the Little Giants' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.