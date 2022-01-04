Dunlap escapes close call with Canton 51-47

Dunlap knocked off Canton 51-47 at Canton High on January 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Eagles opened with a 28-16 advantage over the Little Giants through the first quarter.
The Eagles fended off the Little Giants' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
In recent action on December 22, Canton faced off against Dixon and Dunlap took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.