East St. Louis took all the time available, and them some before stopping Taylorville in this 78-74 overtime thriller.

Last season, East St. Louis and Taylorville squared off with February 14, 2022 at East St. Louis High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on February 7, Taylorville squared off with Lincoln in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.