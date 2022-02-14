East St. Louis pushes over Taylorville 54-44

East St. Louis put together a victorious gameplan to stop Taylorville 54-44 on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Flyers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-28 lead over the Tornadoes.
Taylorville turned up the heat in the final quarter, but East St. Louis put the game on ice.
Recently on February 1 , Taylorville squared up on Mt Zion in a basketball game . For more, click here.
